Only one of these shows is called No Tomorrow, but it's true for both of them: No Tomorrow and Frequency have both been officially canceled by The CW, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neither show was expected to return after posting lackluster ratings in their first seasons and not receiving full-season pickups.

The CW hoped No Tomorrow, an apocalyptic dramedy starring Tori Anderson and Joshua Sasse, would be another funny hourlong series of the sort the network has had success with in Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, but the show failed to find an audience.

Frequency also failed to find an audience. It combined two hot trends of the fall season -- time travel and movie adaptations (it's based on a 2000 movie starring Dennis Quaid and Jim Caviezel) -- but never found traction with viewers or critics.

Peyton List, Frequency

The CW has renewed most of its lineup, with iZombie and The Originals remaining on the bubble. The network has six pilots it may choose to pick up to series as well.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)