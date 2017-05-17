Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

CBS is buttering up their fall schedule with a mix of nostalgia, spin-offs and some gritty action.

The network released trailers for its new shows, including Mark Feurstein comedy 9JKL and the intriguing and Jeremy Piven's Wisdom of the Crowd. This is audiences' first look at the new programming heading to their televisions for new season and their chance to start figuring out what they're going to check out and what they are going to pass on.

Check out all of the trailers for CBS' new shows below.

Check out everything to know about CBS's fall TV lineup

S.W.A.T.

Description: A locally born and bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he's tasked to run a highly trained unit that is the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles. Inspired by the film of the same name.

Starring: Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, Stephanie Sigman, Kenny Johnson, Lina Esco, Peter Onorati and Alex Russell

SEAL Team

Description: Follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions the country can ask.

Starring: David Boreanaz, Jessica Pare, Neil Brown Jr., Max Thieriot, A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks

Wisdom of the Crowd

Description: Based on the Israeli format of the same name, the drama is inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one. It revolves around a tech innovator (Jeremy Piven) who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter's murder as well as revolutionizing crime solving in San Francisco.

Starring: Jeremy Piven, Monica Potter, Richard T. Jones, Blake Lee, Natalie Tena and Jake Matthews

9JKL

Description: A family comedy inspired by a time in Mark Feuerstein's adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his parents' apartment, 9J, and his brother's, sister-in-law's and their baby's apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family.

Starring: Mark Feuerstein, David Walton, Liza Lapira, Linda Lavin, Elliot Gould and Matt Murray

Me, Myself and I

Description: Examines one man's life over a 50-year span. It focuses on three distinct periods in his life -- as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day (Bobby Moynihan) and a 65-year-old (John Larroquette) in 2042.

Starring: Bobby Moynihan, John Larroquette, Sharon Lawrence, Brian Unger, Kelen Coleman, Jaleel White, Christopher Paul Richards and Mandell Maughan

Young Sheldon

Description: The series follows The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper at the age of 9, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school.

Starring: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Reagan Revord and Montana Jordan