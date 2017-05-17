One of next season's most anticipated new shows finally has a trailer. CBS today released the first footage for Young Sheldon, the Big Bang Theory prequel series. As the title suggests, Young Sheldon follows Big Bang's Sheldon Cooper (played on the original series by Jim Parsons) at age nine, where he is attending high school in East Texas.

Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies) plays the titular role while Zoe Perry (Scandal), Lance Barber (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Raegan Revord (Modern Family) and Montana Jordan co-star. The show is shepherded by Big Bang producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Todd Spiewak.

Perhaps most interestingly, Young Sheldon is taking the single-camera approach -- and not the multicamera format embodied by Big Bang and many of the popular sitcoms on CBS. To help usher in a different era for the Big Bang franchise, studio Warner Bros. and CBS brought in a ringer, director Jon Favreau (Iron Man). The transition from multi- to single camera could be bumpy, but by the looks of this trailer, the pilot was in steady hands.

