Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

No surprise here: CBS has renewed The Amazing Race and Elementary for the 2017-'18 TV season, TVGuide.com has learned. Elementary, the Sherlock Holmes update starring Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, will head into its sixth season, while long-running reality show The Amazing Race will mark its 30th installment.

The Amazing Race and Elementary were two of the existing series not renewed back in March, when CBS greenlit new seasons of most of its existing comedies and dramas. But the renewal news comes on the heels of two cancellations by CBS in the past 24 hours, of comedies The Great Indoorsand 2 Broke Girls.

The jury is still out on a number of CBS shows, however, including Code Black, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Undercover Boss, The Odd Coupleand Training Day.

CBS will unveil its complete fall schedule at its upfront presentation on Wednesday. In the meantime, catch up on all the latest renewal and cancellation news from all the major broadcast networks here.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)