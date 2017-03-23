CBS renewed the bulk of its programming slate on Thursday, picking up 16 shows in addition to the previously renewed The Big Bang Theory and NCIS.

Veteran shows Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, Life in Pieces, Madam Secretary, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, Survivor, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes will all return for the 2017-18 season, in addition to freshman shows Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts.

As for what's missing from the massive renewal? The fates of The Amazing Race, Code Black, Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Doubt, Elementary, The Great Indoors, The Odd Couple, Pure Genius, Ransom, Training Day and 2 Broke Girls all remain up in the air. (Doubt was pulled after two episodes due to low ratings and Training Day was recently shuffled to Saturdays following star Bill Paxton's death.)

But that doesn't mean you should give up all hope for the shows on the list, particularly Criminal Minds. Just last year, Criminal Minds was left off CBS' early renewals for veteran shows since the network was still negotiating a new licensing deal with ABC Studios, which co-produces the long-running procedural (a down-to-the-wire act that also occurred in 2015 and 2013). It''s likely we won't officially know Criminal Minds' fate until closer to May, but we'd stay positive regarding a potential 13th season.

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan also remains optimistic about the reality show getting picked up for a 30th season -- well, as long as people tune into Season 29, which kicks off next Thursday at 10/9c.

"This is an opportunity for us to go on a new night -- a big night for CBS," Keoghan told TVGuide.com. "People keep asking me, 'Is there going to be 30?' And I say, 'If the audience turns up and they watch the show ... then we'll be back.' It's as simple as that."

Additional reporting by Joyce Eng

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)