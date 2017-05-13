Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

CBS' freshman comedy The Great Indoorswill not live to see a second season.

CBS has decided to cancel the fish-out-of-water series, starring Joel McHale as a traveling adventure writer who's reassigned to supervise a group of millennial reporters in an office, TVGuide.com has learned.

The news comes on the heels of CBS also axing long-running comedy 2 Broke Girls; however, other freshman comedies Man with a Plan, Kevin Can Waitand Superior Donutswere all renewed back in March. The network will unveil its official fall schedule at its upfront presentation on Wednesday.

CBS has already picked up four new comedy pilots to series for the upcoming fall season, including 9JKL with Mark Feuerstein; Me, Myself and Iwith Bobby Moynihan; the Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon; and Living Biblically, produced by The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki.

Keep up with all the latest renewals, cancellations and pickups here.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)