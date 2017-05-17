

Finally, an answer to the question we've all been asking: what will Bobby Moynihan look like when he's 65? Turns out, a lot like John Larroquette!

CBS today released the trailer for its ambitious new single-camera comedy Me, Myself and I. The Dan Kopelman (Galavant)-produced series has one of the more intriguing premises of all the new series, as it focuses on the life of one man across a 50-year span. Moynihan plays the 40-year-old version in the present day, while Larroquette embodies his 65-year-old self in 2042 and Jack Dylan Grazer plays the child version.

So it's like Boyhood, but way older. Why this isn't called Adulthood is beyond me.

With an intriguing premise comes questions about execution, but this trailer puts off good vibes. Plus, with Moynihan, Larroquette, Mandell Maughan (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$), Brian Unger, Sharon Lawrence and Jaleel White (Family Matters) in the cast, there's reason to be optimistic. CBS is taking some chances with its new comedies this year, ordering a single-camera origin story for Big Bang Theory's Sheldon with Young Sheldonand now this.

Even if the show isn't a huge success, chances are high that Larroquette, a five time winner, will get Emmy attention for his performance.

