CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery will go where no man has gone before... and then some!

CBS filled Carnegie Hall in New York City with a bunch of potential ad-space buyers for its annual Upfronts presentation, and one of the network's big centerpieces was the upcoming series Star Trek: Discovery, which will launch on CBS before becoming exclusive to CBS All Access. Originally slated to run 13 episodes, CBS announced that it will now go 15 episodes.

And because all big shows must have a space where fans can go to watch people talk about the week's episode, CBS also revealed that Star Trek: Discovery will be followed by an after show called Talking Trek. Assuming it fits the vein of AMC's Talking series, a host will chat with Discovery's producers and actors about the show.

The first footage of the trailer was also shown -- and it looked really, really good! -- but as of press time, the trailer was not made available to the public .

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on CBS later this year before moving to CBS All Access.