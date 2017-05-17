Multi-hyphenate karaoke fanatic James Corden will host music's biggest night. During its annual Upfronts presentation Wednesday, CBS revealed that Corden will host the 2018 Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast by CBS.

It's the second time, and second consecutive time, that Corden will host the Grammys after he made his debut hosting the awards show in 2017. He received generally positive reviews in his first outing as Grammys emcee.

The 2018 Grammy Awards will mark a bit of a milestone as it's the 60th anniversary of the Grammys. It will also be held in New York after 15 years in Los Angeles.

Corden currently hosts CBS' late-night talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden, and has a special based on Carpool Karaoke -- his Late Late Show segment that features pop stars crooning in the front seat of a car that he's driving -- coming soon. Carpool Karaoke is also going to be Apple's first TV series, and will debut later this year.