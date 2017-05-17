The fall 2017-2018 primetime lineup for CBS is officially here!

With a revamped Monday night comedy block and a host of heavy new dramas on the slate, there's going to be a lot of fresh material to feast your eyes on come fall on CBS.

After the cancellation of 2 Broke Girls and The Odd Couple, Mondays will look a bit different as new comedies 9JKL and Me, Myself & I (starring Bobby Moynihan) try to find their footing in primetime. But the biggest news for comedy fans is probably Young Sheldon, the hotly-anticipated Big Bang Theory spin-off that follows the adventures of 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper as a wee genius growing up in east Texas. (Young Sheldon will debut with a special preview episode on Monday, September 25 at 8:30pm ET; after that, fans will have to wait until the midseason shake-up for the show to begin airing in its regular Thursday spot.)

Also of note is David Boreanaz, fresh off the Bones boat, anchoring the new military drama SEAL Team. With a prime spot immediately after Survivor on Wednesday nights, SEAL Team should pick up plenty of viewers who are jonesing for some scripted action. That show will be followed by the long-running procedural Criminal Minds in its new 10pm ET Wednesday time slot.

Thursdays will be dominated by Thursday Night Football up until November 2, after which the night will be given over to a solid Thursday night lineup: The Big Bang Theory will move over from Mondays and Thursdays will also be the new home of S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore, which will air at 10pm ET after Life in Pieces.

CBS will also test the waters with a new Sunday night drama, Wisdom of the Crowd, which stars Jeremy Piven as a tech innovator who hopes to unravel the mystery of his daughter's murder using a crowdsourcing app.

Check out CBS' schedule for the 2017-18 season below.

MONDAY

8/7c: The Big Bang Theory (until Nov 2)

8:30/7:30c: 9JKL (Oct 2 premiere)

9/8c: Kevin Can Wait

9:30/8:30c: Me, Myself, & I

10/9c: Scorpion

TUESDAY

8/7c: NCIS

9/8c: Bull

10/9c: NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: Survivor

9/8c: SEAL Team

10/9c: Criminal Minds

THURSDAY

8/7c: Thursday Night Football

AFTER NOV 2:

8/7c: The Big Bang Theory

8:30/7:30c: Young Sheldon

9/8c: Mom

9:30/8:30c: Life in Pieces

10/9c: S.W.A.T.

FRIDAY

8/7c: MacGyver

9/8c: Hawaii Five-0

10/9c: Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8/7c: Crimetime Saturday

9/8c: Crimetime Saturday

10/9c: 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7/6c: 60 Minutes

8/7c: Wisdom of the Crowd

9/8c: NCIS: LA

10/9c: Madam Secretary

MIDSEASON

Apart from the Thursday night changeover from CBS' signature sports programming to its primetime block, there will also be changes afoot at the start of the week. With The Big Bang Theory back in its regular slot, as of October 30, Monday's comedy block will kick off with Kevin Can Wait at 8pm ET, followed by 9JKL, Me, Myself, & I, and Superior Donuts. (Scorpion will still wrap it up at 10pm ET.)

Also debuting mid-season is crime drama Instinct, starring Alan Cumming, and By the Book, a spiritual comedy starring Jay. R. Ferguson. Elementary will be returning at midseason as well.