Shemar Moore is returning to CBS this fall in the action packed S.W.A.T. re-make. If that sentence isn't enough to make you ready to tune in, the former Criminal Mindsstar is here to convince you himself.

Moore talked to TVGuide.com on the CBS Upfronts red carpet in New York City on Wednesday and he promises up and down that S.W.A.T.will be mandatory viewing when it premieres Nov. 2. He says the cop drama will draw viewers in because it "feels like real life," but at the same time will have them jumping on the couch with excitement.

If Moore and the rest of his cohorts blowing up stuff and saving lives isn't enough to grab your attention, just wait until you hear the classic S.W.A.T. theme song. It's been updated with a little more bass and what Moore calls "stank" to give it that contemporary feeling with a dash of nostalgia that will have viewers thrilled to bits.

If you don't know, S.W.A.T. is already killing the game, according to the actor. We have to say that if he's half as charismatic on the show (which we know he is), it'll definitely be entertaining to watch.

S.W.A.T. premieres Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.

Additional reporting by Alexander Zalben.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS)