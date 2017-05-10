Fox has announced the addition of two new comedies to its fall schedule: L.A. to Vegas and Ghosted.

L.A. to Vegas, which will boast Will Ferrell and Adam McKay among its executive producer staff, comes from Lon Zimmet and Steve Levitan and will focus on the quirky personalities aboard a weekly flight series between Los Angeles, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev. Dylan McDermott will star as the pilot, Captain Dave, who runs the crew and their regular (and particularly the irregular) passengers back and forth from the City of Sin each weekend in hopes of enjoying some luck at the casinos and other activities that go on on the Strip. (For some reason, no one talks about what happens in Vegas.)



In addition to McDermott, actors Kim Matula, Ed Weeks, Nathan Lee Graham, Olivia Macklin, and Peter Stormare will star in L.A. to Vegas.

As for Ghosted, the series will star Parks and Recreation alum Adam Scott and The Office's Craig Robinson as an odd coupling of paranormal experts -- a true believer and a full-on skeptic, respectively -- who are hired by a governmental agency to investigate unusual activity in the Los Angeles area and might just uncover something deadly, or dead, in the process. Ally Walker and Adeel Akhtar will also star in Ghosted, which hails from writer Tom Gormican.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be scheduled alongside new episodes of X-Files, which is said to be its inspiration.

Ghosted, Fox

Fox will announce its fall schedule -- including the placement of L.A to Vegas and Ghosted -- on Monday, May 15.