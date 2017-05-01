Pitch is one and done at Fox.

Series star Dan Lauria announced the show's cancellation on his Facebook page Monday, penning an emotional note about the end of the baseball drama that aired last fall.

"Pitch is officially no more," he wrote. "Fox, in their infinite, but not so wise wisdom, has decided to cancel Pitch. I knew the longer they took the less chance we had, but I did have renewed hope when Thursday night football had been canceled. We would have done better without even having a new time slot. Excuse me, I'm being logical."

Lauria then went on to praise the cast and crew of the show, which followed the journey of Major League Baseball's first female pitcher.

"Pitch was a great experience. Kevin Falls, Rick Singer and of course Dan Fogelman put together one of the best writing staffs I ever worked with," he said. "Our cast was THE most professional I ever worked with, not a headache in the bunch. Our staff and crew, the best. I wish everyone a continued great career. Love each and everyone of those involved with Pitch."

Kylie Bunbury, Pitch

Pitch centered on Ginny Baker (Kylie Bunbury), the first woman to be recruited to play baseball in the majors. The show was able to sign an unprecedented deal with Major League Baseball that allowed them to use the licenses, logos and team names of league teams to give the show an authenticity previously unseen on fictional sports shows.

However, shooting a drama with baseball action scenes in almost every episode can be expensive, and Pitch failed to bring in the viewers it needed to make it a wise investment for the network. Pitch occupied the competitive Thursday at 9 p.m. time slot, a decision made by Fox with the hopes it would be able to lure some of ABC's viewers, who were looking for a Scandal replacement while the Kerry Washington-led series was on hiatus.

Series creator Dan Fogelman -- who is also the mastermind behind NBC's emotional drama This Is Us -- was vocal about wanting a second season to continue Ginny's story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The trade also reports that Bunbury and co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar both sat out pilot season in hopes that the series would get a second run. The show averaged only 3 million viewers and a 0.83 rating in the key adult 18-49 demographic.

The first season of the series ended with Ginny injuring her pitching arm during a playoff clinching game for her team, the San Diego Padres. Due to the show's cancellation, fans will now never get to know if Ginny will ever make it back to the mound.

Will you miss Pitch?