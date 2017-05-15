Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Fox has canceled Scream Queens after two seasons, Fox Chairman and CEO Gary Newman announced Monday.

"Over the course of the two seasons, it feels like it was a complete story," Newman said Monday during the network's upfronts conference call. "We have no plans to go back there to tell more stories."

Ryan Murphy's anthology series starred Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd and Jamie Lee Curtis. The show earned a straight-to-series order back in 2015 but was never a ratings hit.



The cancellation is hardly shocking, as Michele is starring on the new ABC comedy The Mayor and Lourd has scored a part in the upcoming seventh season of American Horror Story.

Fox, however, still hasn't made a decision on 24: Legacy or Prison Break. The fate of the former might be contingent on star Corey Hawkins' Broadway schedule.