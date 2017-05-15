Fox's 2017-2018 fall schedule has arrived and it's both familiar and new. Some nights were just copy and pasted from last year to this year's schedule, while others are entirely new as Fox tries out something different.

The biggest change may stoke the rivalry between DC Comics and Marvel Comics, as Fox's new darling Marvel's The Gifted makes its debut on Monday nights, the same evening that Gotham -- based on characters from DC Comics -- used to rule over. The Gifted will pair with Lucifer on Mondays as Fox continues to try to hammer down a genre night, while previous Monday mainstay Gotham moves over to Thursdays at 8pm, where it will pair with Seth MacFarlane's new live-action sci-fi comedy The Orville.

Fox's Tuesday night, which has been a work in progress for years now, continues to change with Fox moving Lethal Weapon to 8pm on the night, with an hour of comedy -- The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- following at 9. Where's New Girl? The seventh and final season looks like it will return midseason.

Here's everything you need to know about Fox's new schedule

Empire and Star finally hook up for a music-themed Wednesday, while Fridays look the same with Hell's Kitchen and The Exorcist. New comedy Ghosted slots in between The Simpsons and Family Guy on Sundays. In December, Fox will air the live musical A Christmas Story.

Take a look at Fox's schedule below.

MONDAY

8/7c: Lucifer

9/8c: Marvel's The Gifted (New series)

TUESDAY

8/7c: Lethal Weapon

9/8c: The Mick

9:30/8:30c: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: Empire

9/8c: Star

THURSDAY

8/7c: Gotham

9/8c: The Orville (New series)

FRIDAY

8/7c: Hell's Kitchen

9/8c: The Exorcist

SATURDAY

7/6c: Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football

SUNDAY

7/6c: NFL on Fox

7:30/6:30c: The OT / Bob's Burgers

8/7c: The Simpsons

8:30/7:30c: Ghosted (New series)

9/8c: Family Guy

9:30/8:30c: The Last Man on Earth

MIDSEASON

Ryan Murphy's new series starring Angela Bassett about 911 operators highlights Fox's midseason along with the return of the return of The X-Files. Dylan McDermott's dramedy about the regularly scheduled flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, appropriately called LA to Vegas, waits until 2018 to premiere, as does the medical drama The Resident. Fox will also air a live musical production of Rent in 2018.

For more upfronts news, here's everything you need to know about Fox's new schedule. Keep up with what shows are renewed on canceled on every network here.