Lethal Weapon, Fox's buddy-cop series based on the move franchise, has been renewed for a second season, the network announced Wednesday.

The action comedy stars Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford as mismatched partners Murtaugh and Riggs, respectively. It's one of the five highest-rated new shows of the fall season.

Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon



"Lethal Weapon continues to fire on all cylinders," Fox Entertainment President David Madden said in a statement. "Every week, it delivers a big, fun rollercoaster ride, but also remains touchingly human and genuinely emotional, and that's due to the chemistry that's developed not only between Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, but the entire cast. We want to thank our producing partners, Warner Bros., as well as Matt Miller, McG, Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz, who have done a fantastic job in crafting a series for which a second-season order is well deserved"

I'm sure everyone involved hopes Lethal Weapon stays on the air until they're too old for this sh--.

Lethal Weapon airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.