Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

There's a lot of new stuff coming to FOX next television season, so get ready.

The network unveiled its fall schedule on Monday morning, including where it was putting the highly anticipated new superhero show -- The Gifted. However, if mutants aren't your thing, the network has also stocked up on comedies like Ghosted as well as the intriguing drama The Orville.

It's never too early to start planning your TV calendar for next fall. To figure out what's bound to be your next fave for the upcoming season, take a look at the first trailers for these brand new shows heading your way.

The Gifted

The latest Marvel television series revolves around two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The Orville

The Seth MacFarlane-created series is set 300 years in the future and follows the adventures of the Orville, an exploratory ship in Earth's interstellar fleet. Facing cosmic challenges from without and within, the motley crew of space explorers will "boldly go where no comedic drama has gone before." Starring Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee and Halston Sage.

The Resident

An idealistic young doctor (Manish Dayal) begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered. Starring Dayal, Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood and Valerie Cruz.

L.A. to Vegas

An ensemble workplace comedy about a group of underdogs who are trying to find their place in the world that is set on the Friday night flight from L.A. to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday, who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life. Starring Ed Weeks, Dylan McDermott, Kim Matula and Olivia Macklin.

Ghosted

A cynical skeptic (The Office alum Craig Robinson), and a genius "true believer" in the paranormal (Adam Scott, Parks and Recreation), are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant "unexplained" activity in Los Angeles -- all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Starring Adam Scott, Craig Robinson, Edi Patterson, Ally Walker and Adeel Akhtar.

