Fox has handed out an early renewal for Lucifer, the network announced Monday. The sophomore series, which stars Tom Ellis as the devil working with the LAPD to take down criminals, will return for a third season consisting of 22 episodes.

"Lucifer is one of those rare shows that starts strong out of the gate, and just keeps getting better and better," said network entertainment president David Madden. "Tom, Lauren [German] and the entire cast have really made these characters three-dimensional."

Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, the series has performed relatively well for Fox. According to the network, the series is averaging 8 million viewers across all platforms.

Lucifer's renewal marks the third scripted pick up for Fox so far this season after The Simpsons and Empire. The show is currently on hiatus and will return with new episodes May 1 at 9/8c after APB concludes its run.