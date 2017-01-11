Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing That Time A Prison Break Star Got Confused for an Actual Escaped Convict

On Wednesday Fox set premiere dates for its spring lineup, including the Prison Break revival and new comedy Making History, as well as the spring returns of several current shows.

Prison Break will make its return Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c. The revival brings back Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell to continue the action-packed adventures of brothers Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows. The show originally aired from 2005 to 2009.

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, Prison Break

Making History, the time travel comedy starring Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester and Happy Endings' Adam Pally, will join Fox's Sunday night comedy block on March 5 at 8:30/9:30c. Later that night, The Last Man on Earth will make its spring return at 9:30/8:30c.

Topical limited series Shots Fired will debut Wednesday, March 22 at 8/7c and run for 10 episodes. It explores the aftermath of two racially-charged shootings in a small Southern town. It stars Sanaa Lathan, Helen Hunt and Richard Dreyfuss.

Unscripted series Kicking & Screaming premieres Thursday, March 9 at 8/7c. It's a twist on Survivor and The Amazing Race where an expert survivalist is paired with a high-maintenance prince or princess and dropped in a remote jungle in Fiji to try to survive. New Girl's Hannah Simone hosts.

Gotham and Lucifer will be off starting Monday, Feb. 6 while 24: Legacy and APB air their seasons. Gotham will return Monday, April 24 at 8/7c, and Lucifer comes back Monday, May 1 at 9/8c.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns from its spring break Tuesday, April 11 at 8/7c.