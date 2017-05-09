Now Playing Get Your First Look at Marvel's The Gifted

At this rate, it won't be long until every single network has its very own Marvel series.

Fox has joined the party with a series order for Marvel's The Gifted, which isn't too big of a surprise as it was one of the network's high-profile pilots, and because Marvel is all the craze now.

Not to be confused with ABC's Marvel's Inhumans, which was also ordered to series for the fall, Marvel's The Gifted follows a couple who discover their children are gifted with special superpowers and are forced on the run to avoid the typical nasty authorities who would rather poke mutants with needles and experiment on them rather than understand them. Metaphors everywhere!

Written and created by Burn Notice's Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, Marvel's Gifted features an impressive cast that starts with True Blood's Stephen Moyer and Person of Interest's Amy Acker as the parents of the mutant kids, and also stars Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White.

Fox will announce its schedule -- including where Marvel's The Gifted will fit in -- on Monday, May 15.