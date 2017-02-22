Fox renewed the musical drama STAR for a second season, the network announced Wednesday.

"Lee Daniels is a true visionary and he and Tom Donaghy have delivered a series with a unique and meaningful point of view," Fox president of entertainment David Madden said in a statement. "Our incredible cast, led by Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt, instantly infused their characters with tremendous depth and passion, and the show has proved to be both powerful and really entertaining. We are thrilled that this STAR will continue to shine for a second season."

Star: Everything you need to know about Fox's girl group drama

The series stars newcomers Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady and Ryan Destiny as a girl group trio trying to make it in the music business in Atlanta. In its last three episodes of the season, rappers Big Boi and Missy Elliott will make cameos, along with Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, who'll make her acting debut.

STAR airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.