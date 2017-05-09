Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Fox has canceled the medical drama Rosewood after two seasons.

Star Morris Chestnut broke the news in an Instagram post.

"I am very grateful about the part that everyone took in Rosewood's journey, because everyone was truly an integral part; the writers who crafted great story-lines, the actors who brought these stories to life, the production crew who sustained the show's infrastructure, and the terrific fans who embraced this phenomenon and became just as much a part of Rosewood as anyone else," Chestnut wrote. "Fox provided a platform for a show that made strides in diversity and the images it projected, as all-inclusive. We were able to peer into the lives of characters who displayed their hopes, dreams, courage and fears. Rosewood also helped reinforce a newer definition of Family, as a group of people who most care for and support one another. The Rosewood family, itself was an Extremely Special group of people who'll be friends forever."

Rosewood aired its Season 2 finale last month, which is now the series finale.

This is Fox's second cancellation of the fall season; baseball drama Pitch was officially canceled earlier this month. Bones ended its run in March.