The Lyon musical dynasty will continue.

Fox has renewed Empire for an 18 episode long Season 4, the network announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter previews. The hip-hop drama will return from its winter hiatus on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c.

The renewal is unsurprising, as Empire is currently the No. 1 broadcast drama among adults 18 to 49. The show has received multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for Best Drama. Star Taraji P. Henson has also won a Golden Globe award and received two Emmy nominations for her role as matriarch Cookie Lyon.

In addition to the Empire renewal, Fox announced that it has ordered four additional episodes of its freshman comedy The Mick, bringing the total to 17. The Mick stars Kaitlin Olson as Mickey, an irresponsible woman who unexpectedly becomes the parental guardian of three children after her estranged sister and brother-in-law are arrested on charges of fraud and tax evasion.