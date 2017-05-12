At this point, Ryan Murphy could doodle on a cocktail napkin and get it greenlit by a network.

The super producer and his writing partner Brad Falchuk have sold another show, the drama 911, to Fox, according to Deadline. If you're flipping through your 2017-2018 pilot notes to find out details on the series, you won't find any -- 911 came out of nowhere to secure a spot on Fox's schedule.

The series will star one of Murphy's favorite actresses, Angela Bassett, and run for 13 episodes with a midseason launch. Details on the show are slim, but it's believed to follow 911 call operators and "is in the vein of ER." That means a hectic atmosphere and some soapy personal lives.

Murphy practically owns television now, with several shows currently airing. American Horror Story, American Crime Story and his latest Feud all air on FX and should hear their names called come awards season. 911 marks Murphy's return to Fox, where his slasher satire Scream Queens ran for two seasons.

Fox has been busy as it prepares its fall schedule. The network previously picked up the medical drama The Resident, the superhero series Marvel's The Gifted, and comedies Ghosted and LA to Vegas.

Fox is expected to announce its 2017-2018 fall schedule on Monday, May 15.