NBC has picked up its first two series for the fall, and one comes from a very familiar person.

Jason Katims, the mastermind behind Parenthoodand Friday Night Lights, will see his new drama Rise find a home at the peacock network next TV season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rise is a high-school musical based on the book Drama High by Michael Sokolove and life rights of Lou Volpe. It will star How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor as Lou Mazzuchelli, a dedicated teacher whose efforts to galvanize his high school's downtrodden theater program not only inspire his students and faculty, but his entire small town. The cast also includes Moana's Auli'i Cravalho and Rosie Perez (The View).

Katims penned the pilot script and will executive produce the show along with Hamilton's Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez via their Seller Suarez Productions shingle.

Rise isn't NBC's only early pick up, though. The network also gave a green light to military drama For God and Country from the producers of Homeland. Anne Heche and Mike Vogel will star in the "journey into the complex world of America's elite undercover military heroes." Dean Georgaris wrote the pilot script and will executive produce with Brad Anderson, who also directed the first episode.

Both series join NBC's Will and Grace revival on the network's new programming slate.