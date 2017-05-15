Here's something fun: Marvel superheroes! After providing a brief teaser last week, Fox today released a trailer for its first Marvel project, The Gifted.

Not to be confused with ABC's Marvel's Inhumans, which was also ordered to series for the fall, Marvel's The Gifted follows a couple who discover their children are gifted with special superpowers and are forced on the run to avoid the typical nasty authorities who would rather poke mutants with needles and experiment on them rather than understand them.

Written and created by Burn Notice's Matt Nix and directed by X-Men franchise steward Bryan Singer, Marvel's Gifted stars True Blood's Stephen Moyer and Person of Interest's Amy Acker as the parents of the mutant kids, and also stars Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White.

With The Gifted in the mix, Fox becomes the first broadcast network to have both DC and Marvel Comics series on its schedule. It will be interesting to see if the network decides to pair this with either Gotham or Lucifer at any point in the near future. Cats and dogs, living together!