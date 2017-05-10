Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Like the Caped Crusader central to its drama Gotham, Fox decided to work under cover of night with a late evening renewal of its DC Comics series.

Gotham was one of many shows on the bubble -- meaning they were a toss-up for renewal or cancellation -- but the news from Fox means the series will live to see a fourth season. That's probably a good thing, as the show has gotten a little busy in recent episodes, and is getting closer and closer to turning young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) into Batman. The series also stars Ben MacKenzie and Donal Logue.

Also getting a fourth season was comedy The Last Man on Earth, which had its own bubble-show issues. The series stars Will Forte as the titular "last man" on Earth, even though the show long ago added other survivors of an apocalypse, both male and female. Kristen Schall, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez and Mary Steenburgen also star.

Fox was busy today as it prepares its fall schedule, ordering the new drama The Resident and comedies Ghosted and LA to Vegas. Earlier this week, it made its first new-show pickup with Marvel's The Gifted, meaning it will have both a Marvel show and a DC Comics show on its schedule at the same time.

There are still Fox shows waiting for word on their fate, including Making History, The Exorcist, Son of Zorn, and APB, but as each hour passes with no decision, the likelihood of the shows returning looks less and less likely.

Fox will announce its full schedule on Monday, May 15.