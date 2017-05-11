Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

ABC did some serious spring cleaning on Thursday afternoon by canceling six of its currently running shows for the 2017-2018 TV season.

Shondaland's The Catch along with critical darling American Crime, Dr. Ken, The Real O'Neals, Secrets and Lies and freshman comedy Imaginary Mary all got the axe as the alphabet network readies its new slate of programming for the fall.

The Catch has been a troublesome fit for Shondaland, but was kept for a sophomore run to help fill in the TGIT gap as Scandal took a delayed and shortened season due to Kerry Washington's pregnancy. Even with a drastic shift in tone for the second season, the "romantic comedy" wasn't able to pull in the numbers, wrapping up Season 2 with a 1.1 rating in the key demo and 5.2 million total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

American Crime faired much better with critics, but had a dismal time with viewers. The third season of the anthology series was only able to score a 0.4 in the key demo and came up with a poor 3.4 million viewers in Live+7 day ratings.

The slate of cancelations show an effort on ABC's part to bring things more in house. Dr. Ken and Imaginary Mary were not ratings gangbusters either but are also produced by Sony Pictures Television instead of ABC Studios, making them more expensive to maintain.

The wave of cancelations makes way for a new slate of programming, including a new Shondaland legal drama and a Kevin Ritter comedy.