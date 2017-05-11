Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

I have a good feeling that President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) won't get assassinated in the Season 1 finale of Designated Survivor.

The political thriller was one of several shows that ABC renewed on Thursday, ensuring a second season of the series that follows Kirkman as he learns to govern following a deadly terrorist attack that killed most of the United States government. The show was a Top 10 series for the network in both ratings and total audience, and benefitted from some of the strongest time-shifted numbers in television, despite being in one of ABC's historical death slots: Wednesday nights at 10.

ABC also handed out renewals to a pair of first-year comedies. Speechless, a critical favorite starring Minnie Driver as the mother of a disabled son, and American Housewife, starring Katie Mixon as a full-figured housewife in a small town of skinny suburban moms, will both return for Season 2. Both were the network's highest-rated new comedies, with Speechless ranking as ABC's fourth highest rated show.

Once Upon a Time and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were also renewed on Thursday.

ABC is expected to announce its fall schedule on Tuesday, May 16.