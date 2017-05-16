Can love and competitive sports co-exist? Bachelor Nation is about to find out!

In an all new series, The Bachelor Winter Games, favorite contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will reunite at a luxury resort where they'll compete in winter-themed athletic challenges, "including the toughest sport of all - love," teases ABC's official description.

So if you've ever wanted to see Chad try his hand at figure skating or Ashley I. give curling a whirl, now might be exactly what you've been waiting for! And don't even get us started on the possibility of Josh having to team up with Nick for a bobsled race. It's like ABC read our minds and brought a dream we didn't even know we had into reality.

The bizarre-in-the-best-way-possible show is ABC's unique ode to the Winter Olympics, which means we'll have to wait until February 2018 for The Bachelor Winter Games to start. Until then, we'll just have to keep ourselves occupied with The Bachelorette, which premieres Monday at 9/7c on ABC.