Live TV events are typically reserved for sports, awards shows and a new wave of musicals, but ABC thinks that two guys making fun of old TV shows works, too.

The network announced that a live sitcom special from Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) is in development and planned for the 2017-2018 season. The event will see top actors of today acting out scripts of classic sitcoms from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

"Think Kevin Hart saying, 'Whatchoo talkin' 'bout, Willis?'," ABC president Channing Dungey said during ABC's upfronts presentation, where the project was announced.

"I spent most of my childhood in front of a TV set, obsessively watching comedies from great producers like Norman Lear, Jim Burrows, James L. Brooks and Garry Marshall," said Kimmel. "This is a way for a new generation of viewers to discover these classics and a new generation of actors to play characters they love, live in front of a studio audience."

ABC hasn't released a list of participating stars or a premiere date yet.

