Kelly who?

Pop superstar Katy Perry will be a judge on ABC's American Idol revival when it debuts in 2018, the network confirmed Tuesday during its upfront presentation.

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," Perry said in a statement. "I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.

"We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge," said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey. "Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams."

Perry's name came up as a potential judge for the singing competition over the weekend after American Idol Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson and Oscar-winning alum Jennifer Hudson signed on to NBC's rival singing competition The Voice. Season 5 fourth-place finisher Chris Daughtry is reportedly already signed on to judge, and Ryan Seacrest is in talks to return as host.