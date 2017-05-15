ABC's new American Idol judging panel is shaping up. Former contestant Chris Daughtry has reportedly joined the revived series, according to Us Weekly.

Daughtry competed on the fifth season of American Idol, where he came in fourth place. Afterwards, he landed a record deal and formed the band Daughtry, which is best known for their hit single "It's Not Over." He's now the third most successful Idol alum in terms of record sales, following Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

A source tells Us Weekly that Daughtry isn't the only ex-contestant ABC is eyeing for the judging panel. "They wanted a panel of all ex contestants," the insider says. "Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson were all on their wish list."

However, Clarkson won't be joining Idol anytime soon. The Season 1 winner signed on to be a coach of The Voice for its upcoming 14th season, which will air next spring. But that doesn't mean the new judges table will be without serious star power. Katy Perry is rumored to be joining the series as a judge, and there are reports that Ryan Seacrest will return to host.

ABC's American Idol revival is expected to premiere in 2018.