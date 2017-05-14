ABC's reboot of American Idol is thisclose to nailing down the first big headliner on its panel of judges -- and she's a teenage dream.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Katy Perry is in talks to join the reality talent search series, which is set to return in 2018.

Scoring Perry would be a serious coup for Idol, which will face serious ratings competition this time around from NBC's The Voice. With each show's popularity hinging largely on its lineup of celebrity judges, and with negotiations still underway to determine whether former American Idol host Ryan Seacrest will be able to rejoin the series as host, Perry has the kind of name recognition and stage presence that commands attention (plus the benefits of being a newcomer to the reality TV scene.)

American Idol: 4 burning questions about ABC's revival

Rumors of Perry's potential involvement come on the heels of some major snubs in Idol-ville, as the former Fox property's two arguably most well-known alums, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, threw in their lot with The Voice rather than returning to the show that made them famous. It remains to be seen whether Perry will officially come on board, but if she's representative of the returning series' potential to snag major stars for its judging panel, then this could be quite a comeback.

American Idol will debut on ABC in 2018.