Last Man Standing was canceled because it's not about superheroes, not because it's conservative.

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey shot down the theory that the long-running Tim Allen comedy was canceled for political reasons during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, saying instead that the comedy is being removed from Friday nights in favor of fantasy and superhero shows.

"I canceled Last Man Standing for the same business and scheduling reasons that I canceled The Real O'Neals, Dr. Ken, The Catch and American Crime," Dungey said.

"Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings," she added, "but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Friday, that was where we landed."

Nancy Travis and Tim Allen, Last Man Standing

This contradicts the fans who are calling for a boycott of ABC since they feel the cancellation was a deliberate attack on conservative values.

A Change.org petition has gathered more than 100,000 signatures of support for the show that the petition author says "appeals to a broad swath of Americans who find very few shows that extol the virtues with which they can identify; namely conservative values," and calls it the only sitcom that doesn't have a liberal point of view.

Tim Allen came under fire recently for comparing being a conservative in Hollywood to living in 1930s Germany, but Allen's statement had nothing to do with the cancellation, which Dungey characterized as purely a business decision.

Last Man Standing was also produced by an outside studio, 20th Century Fox, which Dungey said also contributed to the decision to cancel.

Last Man Standing and its fellow Friday comedy Dr. Ken were both canceled, and ABC's Friday night lineup is being revamped into what Dungey called a "destination for fantasy and science fiction fans" with Once Upon a Time and Marvel's Inhumans or Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.