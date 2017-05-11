Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

ABC has granted a fourth season to Black-ish.

The network announced that the now veteran comedy would get a Season 4, just a day after it decided to send the Black-ish spin-off starring Yara Shahidi to ABC's sister network Freeform.

The critically-acclaimed comedy has held down the tail spot of ABC's Wednesday night comedy block for three seasons, delivering powerful episodes like last season's "Hope" about police brutality and Season 3's "Lemons" -- which TVGuide.com hailed as "the first post-Obama work of art."

Black-ish just wrapped up its third season with a tearful season finale that saw Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) delivering their fifth child. The episode's heart-wrenching storyline was based off the real-life experience of show creator Kenya Barris, whose wife was diagnosed with preeclampsia last year, forcing her to give birth to their youngest child eight weeks early.

The new season of Black-ish will enlist Stacy Traub, who also extends her overall deal with ABC by two years, as an executive producer.