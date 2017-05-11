Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

It's confirmed: podcasts are fertile ground for TV now. ABC has announced a series order for a now-untitled project based on Gimlet Media's podcast Start Up, starring Scrubs star Zach Braff.

The project revolves around a successful radio journalist, husband and father (Braff) who decides to do something wild -- quit his job and start his own podcasting company. And wouldn't you know, he quickly discovers that starting a business is going to be a lot harder than he thought.

The single-camera comedy also stars Tiya Sircar, Michael Imperioli, Hillary Anne Matthews, Chris Sacca (playing himself), Elisha Heig, Audyssie James and Austin Pendleton. Scrubs writer Matt Tarses penned the script.

With Braff at the center, the pilot formerly known as Start Up was long considered a lock for ABC's schedule. What's more interesting to consider is where ABC, a network with lots of problems but definitely flush with good comedies, decides to put the show on its schedule. Braff is arguably now the most famous star among all the ABC comedies, which could give the network the ammo to start yet another night of comedy, or at worst bolster the Tuesday block currently toplined by longtime stable player The Middle.

ABC will announce its full fall schedule on Tuesday, May 16.