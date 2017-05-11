The Goldbergs will be bringing not just one but two more seasons of funny. ABC announced on Thursday that the comedy has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.
The Goldbergs is a semi-autobiographical comedy from Adam F. Goldberg -- focusing on Goldberg's life growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s -- and produced by Sony Pictures Television. It is the second highest rated comedy on ABC behind Modern Family-- which also got a two -eason pick-up from the network -- and the third highest rated comedy on broadcast overall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The '80s set sitcom has become a fan-favorite in large part thanks to their movie parodies. The show has already tackled Dirty Dancing, Footloose and The Breakfast Club, to name a few.
2016-2017 TV Scorecard: Which Shows Are Returning? Which Aren't?
The renewal bodes well for The Goldbergs '90s centric spin-off which is still in contention for pick-up at ABC. The spin-off would focus recurring cast members Bryan Callen and Tim Meadows.
ABC will announce its full fall schedule next week during their Upfronts presentation.