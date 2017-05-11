Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Goldbergs will be bringing not just one but two more seasons of funny. ABC announced on Thursday that the comedy has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.

The Goldbergs is a semi-autobiographical comedy from Adam F. Goldberg -- focusing on Goldberg's life growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s -- and produced by Sony Pictures Television. It is the second highest rated comedy on ABC behind Modern Family-- which also got a two -eason pick-up from the network -- and the third highest rated comedy on broadcast overall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The '80s set sitcom has become a fan-favorite in large part thanks to their movie parodies. The show has already tackled Dirty Dancing, Footloose and The Breakfast Club, to name a few.

The renewal bodes well for The Goldbergs '90s centric spin-off which is still in contention for pick-up at ABC. The spin-off would focus recurring cast members Bryan Callen and Tim Meadows.

ABC will announce its full fall schedule next week during their Upfronts presentation.