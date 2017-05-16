Dancing with the Stars isn't just for grownups anymore.

A new spin-off series on ABC will reinvent the tried-and-true dance competition series as a showcase for kiddos, the network announced Tuesday. Featuring both child celebrities as well as celebrities' children, the new show, Dancing with the Stars Junior, will pair its famous contestants with professional junior ballroom dancers. As on Dancing with the Stars, the original, the duos will compete weekly to perform choreographed routines for a panel of judges.

The identities of the judges are yet to be announced, but ABC promises that all will be "renowned ballroom experts." There's also no information yet as to who will make up the show's roster of dancers or the first round of celebrity guests, but it's a fair bet that the contestants will skew young; per the National Dance Council of America, competitors in the "junior" categories must be between the ages of twelve and fifteen.

ABC isn't the first to create a kid-centric spin-off version of its most popular reality show, with "junior" versions of MasterChef and Project Runwayperforming well on their respective networks.

Dancing with the Stars Junior will debut in Spring 2018.