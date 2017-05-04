Now Playing Cloak and Dagger: Will the Show Be Part of the MCU?

After an indefinitely delayed Phase Three film and roughly six years of development delays,Marvel's Inhumanshave finally assembled.

The upcoming series, which will premiere in IMAX theaters ahead of its ABC debut this fall, chronicles the royal family of a race of hybrid alien-human super beings who have undergone a "terrigenesis" that gives them special powers. Led by Anson Mount's Black Bolt -- a mostly-silent character whose voice can cause massive destruction with only a whisper -- the Inhumans squad also includes Serinda Swan's visual effects-heavy Medusa, Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon's Maximus, Eme Ikwuakor's Gorgon, Ken Leung's Karnak, and Isabelle Cornish's Crystal.

First poster for Marvel's Inhumans revealed

All six can be seen in costume, in a first-look image from Entertainment Weekly, below.

Showrunner Scott Buck (Marvel's Iron Fist) also told EW that Inhumans will take place on Earth and Attilan, the Inhumans' technologically advanced extraterrestrial city. And while the series will share a universe with Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. -- "so things that have happened on S.H.I.E.L.D. will potentially affect our show as well" -- no crossover episodes have been announced, with Inhumans taking on a serialized family drama format instead of a procedural.

"It's big," Buck concluded. "I'm used to writing -- and what I'm best at -- slightly smaller character dramas. This is a show that I have to stretch myself and think a little bit bigger at times, so that's been the biggest challenge for me."

Marvel's Inhumans will premiere its first two episodes in IMAX for a two-week period beginning September 1. The remaining episodes will air on ABC.