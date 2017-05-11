Freddie Highmore is going from the motel to the surgery unit. ABC has ordered the Bates Motel star's latest project, The Good Doctor, to series.

The Good Doctor follows Highmore's Shaun Murphy, an autistic young surgeon who relocates from quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital's surgical unit. Despite his challenges connecting with those around him, Shuan uses his gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticisms of his colleagues. You can view a brief sneak peak of the series above.

Highmore is joined in the cast by Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-O), Antonia Thomas (Misfits), Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Irene Keng, Beau Garrett, Jessica Preston, Hill Harper (Limitless) and Richard Schiff (The West Wing). The series comes from House's David Shore and Seth Gordon directed the pilot.

ABC will announce its full fall schedule on Tuesday, May 16.