We know it may seem early, but it's time to start getting excited about ABC's new fall lineup.

The network released trailers for its new shows, including the incredibly anticipated new Marvel drama Inhumans, which stars Anson Mount and Iwan Rheon as members of a royal family of superheroes. But if you're suffering from Marvel fatigue, don't worry. ABC has you covered with the Kyra Sedgwick crime drama Ten Days in the Valley, a comedy about a rapper-turned-mayor starring Lea Michele that's aptly titled The Mayor, the Jenna Fischer-Oliver Hudson rom-com Splitting Up Together and so much more.

So why not get a jumpstart on planning your fall DVR schedule? To see what you'll be adding a series pass for, take a look at the first trailers for all the new shows ABC has heading your way below!

Alex, Inc.



Based on the podcast of the same name, the comedy follows Alex Schuman, an inquisitive journalist, husband, and father who dives headfirst into the brave new world of entrepreneurship when he quits his stable job and starts his own business. Starring Zach Braff, Michael Imperioli, Tiya Sircar and Hillary Anne Matthews.

The Crossing



Refugees from a war-torn country start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. Only the country these people are from is America and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. The local sheriff with a past, a federal agent and a mother in search of her missing refugee daughter drive this allegory with a surprising conspiracy at the center. Starring Steve Zahn, Sandrine Holt, Rob Campbell and Jay Karnes.

Deception



When his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, illusion and influence: the FBI. He'll become the world's first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation and trap criminals and spies by using deception. Starring Jack Cutmore-Scott, Ilfenesh Hadera, Amaury Nolasco, Lenora Crichlow and Vinnie Jones.

For the People



Set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, known as the "Mother Court," the Shonda Rhimes-produced drama follows attorneys for the prosecution and defense "as they handle the most high profile and high stakes case in the country, all as their personal lives intersect. Starring Britne Oldford, Ben Rappaport, Hope Davis, Anna Deavere Smith, Wesam Keesh, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Regé-Jean Page, Lyndon Smith and Ben Shenkman.

The Good Doctor



A young surgeon with Savant syndrome is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. The question will arise: Can a person who doesn't have the ability to relate to people actually save their lives? Starring Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Richard Schiff and Beau Garrett.

The Gospel of Kevin



The one-hour dramedy revolves around Kevin, a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world. Starring Jason Ritter, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Cristela Alonzo, J. August Richards, India de Beaufort, Dustin Ybarra and Chloe East.

The Mayor



When an outspoken, idealistic rapper runs for office as a publicity stunt and actually gets elected, he surprises everyone (including himself) when he has a natural knack for the job and slowly transforms City Hall. Brandon Micheal Hall, Lea Michele and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Splitting Up Together



The story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. Based on the 2016 Danish series. Starring Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson and Diane Farr.

Ten Days in the Valley



The 10-episode series centers on TV producer Jane Sadler (Kyra Sedgwick), whose young daughter goes missing, mirroring the cop drama she produces.

