Grey's Anatomy is getting another spin-off and this time it is going to be fire!

No, literally. ABC announced on Tuesday that it has ordered a Grey's spin-off straight to series that will focus on the working and personal lives of firefighters.

The official log line for the series reads: Set in a Seattle firehouse, the latest series from Shondaland follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, we follow these brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and Grey's signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spin-off," said ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey during the network's Upfronts presentation in New York City.

Grey's showrunner Stacy McKee will run the new series with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers signed on to executive produce with her.

The untitled drama is expected to be launched as a planted spin-off that will air during the regular season of its mothership show. Grey's previously launched spin-off Private Practice, starring Grey's alum Kate Walsh as she moved to sunny LA to escape the drizzle and drama of Seattle. The show ran from 2007 to 2013 on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC. The still untitled spin-off will premiere in the 2017-18 TV season.