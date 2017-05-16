Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Everyone's favorite red-headed mermaid is about to become part of a whole new world -- this time in a live musical production of The Little Mermaid.

The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live! will premiere this fall on ABC, in what the network describes as a "hybrid television experience" that will include both live-action and animated performances. The Little Mermaid Live! event will run for two hours total and feature the original score from the animated film, with songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

The cast of the upcoming special has yet to be announced, but a release from ABC promises a roster of celebrity artists "whose performances will weave seamlessly throughout the original animated film." It remains to be seen whether every role will be recast for the event (what would a live-action version of Sebastian the Crab look like? DISCUSS!) and how the producers intend to combine those performances with original material from the 1989 movie.

The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live! premieres Tuesday, Oct. 3 on ABC.