On Tuesday, ABC released the trailer for For the People, the new legal drama from super-producer Shonda Rhimes. Maybe this could be the Shondaland series that fills the Scandal-shaped void in your heart when Kerry Washington's tenure as Olivia Pope comes to an end after Season 7!

The series is set in New York's high-profile Southern District federal court and follows young defense and prosecuting attorneys as they try to figure out their professional and personal lives (so maybe it's more Grey's Anatomy than Scandal). It stars Hunters' Britne Oldford as Sandra Black, a rookie public defender who was motivated to become an attorney by an injustice her family suffered when she was a child.

Anna Deavere Smith and Ben Rappaport also star.

Everything you need to know about ABC's fall TV lineup

The series is created by Scandal's Paul William Davies and executive-produced by Rhimes and Betsy Beers. It joins ABC's Shondaland stable of Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, and the upcoming Still Star-Crossed.