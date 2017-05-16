Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Conners are making a comeback!

After news broke in late April that a Roseanne reboot was being shopped around, ABC announced today that the beloved blue-collar comedy will be returning to its first network home in 2018.

The revival will be a limited series of eight episodes, and will feature multiple original cast members including Roseanne Barr as Roseanne, John Goodman as Dan, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Michael Fishman as D.J., and Lecy Goranson as Becky. Sarah Chalke, who played Becky after 1993, will appear in the reboot in another role.

The limited-run reboot has already proved a successful formula for networks looking to cash in on the current craze for TV nostalgia, with The X-Files launching a tenth season after 15 years off the air in 2016.

Roseanne originally aired on ABC for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997, where it was a huge hit for its honest and funny portrayal of a family struggling to get by. According to ABC's announcement, the 2018 reboot will find the Conners still facing the same economic challenges in a contemporary setting.

In addition to reprising her role as the Conner family matriarch, Roseanne Barr will also executive produce the series.

Roseanne will return for a limited tenth season in 2018. Watch a teaser right here.