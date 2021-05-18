Join or Sign In
The cast is expanding!
American Horror Story Season 10 is looming closer and closer, but we are still putting together the puzzle pieces for what to expect in the latest installment of the horror anthology. Series creator Ryan Murphy continues to drop hints and casting announcements as we suffer through the wait for a precise premiere date. Now that we know its enigmatic title, the speculation is only going to heat up. If you're soaking up every possible tease for the next season of the FX drama, TV Guide is here to help.
What's coming up in AHS next season? Below, we're rounding up everything we know about Season 10 so far.
AHS: Season 10 is coming in the summer. While AHS traditionally premieres in the fall, FX's John Landgraf confirmed the show, and its spin-off, American Horror Stories -- an anthology of hourlong standalone episodes -- would premiere in summer 2021, during a press briefing call ahead of the networks advertising Upfronts presentation.
It will premiere in 2021. Prior to the production shutdown, AHS Season 10 was expected to premiere in the fall of 2020. However, in May 2020, FX announced that AHS Season 10 wouldn't premiere until 2021. A year later, FX boss John Landgraf confirmed AHS Season 10 would premiere in Summer 2021.
Production began in October 2020. In Aug. 2020, Ryan Murphy shared on Instagram that production would finally begin in October, and the executive producer has been sharing on set sneak peeks ever since.
Massachusetts is the filming location. Murphy seemingly confirmed the Massachusetts setting with his Instagram location tag (Provincetown, Mass.) when he revealed the season's poster, and he's been using the same tag on other AHS clues he's posted.
Previously, local news reports stated that Ryan Murphy Productions and 20th Century Fox Television had been scouting locations around Provincetown, Mass. -- including dunes, beaches, and cemeteries -- for a shoot at the end of March and in April 2020, when AHS Season 10 was supposed to be beginning production.
Paris Jackson is joining Season 10, according to Entertainment Weekly. Details of who the musician and actress will be playing in the season are still under wraps, but Jackson will reportedly appear in the second half of the "Double Feature" season.
Sarah Paulson will officially return. 1984 marked the first season without Sarah Paulson, but the actress isn't planning on making that a trend. The actress confirmed she'd be back for Season 10 in January 2020. "I did ask Ryan [Murphy] if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said 'yes,' you could say. So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story,"Paulson said.
Paulson previously told TV Guide in October 2019 the only thing on her wish list was to work closely again with Evan Peters, who also sat out 1984. "I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again," Paulson said.
Evan Peters will also return for Season 10. It looks like Sarah Paulson got her wish. In February 2020, Ryan Murphy revealed Evan Peters would be back to star in the upcoming 10th season of the FX anthology.
The season will be filled with other familiar faces. In February 2020, Ryan Murphy announced the cast for Season 10, including the returns of Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Neither Bates nor Porter appeared in 1984, and this will be the first time Rabe has done more than guest appearances since Roanoke.'
As is always the case with AHS, fans should be braced for other surprise returns throughout the season. Dylan McDermott, Cody Fern, Angela Bassett, Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Morrison, and Cheyenne Jackson all told TV Guide in fall 2019 that they'd be happy to appear in Season 10 in some capacity, so don't be too shocked if any of them pop up for a guest appearance.
Macaulay Culkin will also star. In addition to the returning favorites, this season will also welcome Macaulay Culkin to the AHS family in a role that sounds pretty darn buck wild.
"So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy told E! News of how he cast Culkin in Season 10. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."
Murphy revealed the first look at Macaulay's character in March 2021, sharing a pic of the actor with Leslie Grossman on a beach with the caption, "Something wicked this way comes." Culkin kind of looks like a fur-loving pirate in the pic.
It might feature the return of the Coven witches. In addition to the potential return of Murder House's Rubber Man, Season 10 could bring back some other beloved characters from the AHS universe. Ryan Murphy revealed in December 2018 that he had plans to bring the Coven witches back for a third time, although it's unknown whether that means Season 10 or a future season. "The witches will be back. Not next season [1984], though, but we have something really fun planned," Murphy told Entertainment Tonight.
Although nothing is officially set yet, the stars seem eager to reprise those roles. "Any time I could play Cordelia, I would love to," Sarah Paulson told TV Guide in October, while Angela Bassett said that she always has her New Orleans accent ready to go in case she's asked to reprise the role of Marie Laveau again.
If Season 10 does feature the return of the Coven witches, Jamie Brewer told us that she's hoping for the chance to dig into Nan's history prior to her time at Miss Robichaux's, and Angelica Ross has shared that she'd love to return to play a new witch character.
And the title is: The title of Season 10 of American Horror Story will be American Horror Story: Double Feature. Murphy shared the news on March 19, along with a video that hints at the theme: "Two horrifying stories... one season," the video teases. "One by the sea... one by the sand."
The Lady of the Dunes case may be a key inspiration. Many AHS fans are speculating that the Lady of the Dunes will be an influencing factor in Season 10. The unsolved murder of a woman in Provincetown, Massachusetts, has troubled detectives since her body was discovered in 1974. And with theories about who she was and what happened to her ranging from connections to mobster Whitey Bulger, serial killers Hadden Clark and Tony Costa, or the 1975 movie Jaws, the Lady of the Dunes is a case ripe with its own lore and urban legends, making it easy to imagine a myriad of ways for it to play a role in AHS Season 10.
There was a big clue as to the planned Season 10 theme in 1984's eighth episode. Ryan Murphy shared with us in October 2019 that the first seven episodes of 1984 didn't feature any hints about his planned theme for Season 10, but that "there [would] be probably a big one in Episode 8." While the specifics of what the clue is can't be confirmed, some fans have guessed that the mention of Paris in the episode indicates the story will be inspired by the film Paris, Texas, while others are confident it will be a season primarily centered on cryptids. Of course, Bruce's (Dylan McDermott) rantings about Mary Kay could also hint at a horrific take on multi-level marketing schemes, which actually sounds pretty fun.
The key art has been released. Murphy unveiled the poster for the new season on social media in November 2020. It features a mouth with a set of sharp teeth (resembling a picture of sharp teeth he shared in August) as a gloved hand tattoos "AHS10" on the tongue. (He also notably tagged Provincetown, Mass., as the location on his post.)
It could feature a major Murder House crossover. In April 2020, Murphy shared an image of Rubber Man on Instagram with the very cryptic caption "Coming soon..." The idea that Rubber Man may make an appearance in Season 10 is pretty surprising given that the iconic rubber suit just returned in Apocalypse. However, since the upcoming season is a milestone one, it does make sense that Season 10 may pay homage to several different memorable moments and characters from the show's past. And if Rubber Man does return, we still won't know who will be in the suit until the new episodes arrive, giving us yet another thing to speculate about!
The first teasers and images have been released. Ryan Murphy teased the season's ocean imagery by sharing the first promo footage and photos for Season 10 on his Instagram page in early 2020.
In February 2020, he posted video of waves rolling onto the sand.
In March 2020, Murphy ominously captioned the first promo image: "Things are beginning to wash up on shore..."
In May 2020, he shared another image of a deserted beach with the caption: "American Horror Story. Clue."
It won't be the show's last. Despite speculation that American Horror Story would end after its milestone 10th season (rumors fueled, in part, by Ryan Murphy's mega-deal with Netflix and Murphy literally saying it "may be our last season" following the 1984 finale), FX renewed the anthology series for three seasons in January. This guarantees AHS will run for at least 13 seasons.
There's a spin-off on the way. Murphy announced he was developing an AHS spin-off on his Instagram in May 2020. Titled American Horror Stories, the upcoming FX series will consist of hourlong, self-contained stories and would likely feature several returning AHS cast members. Check out everything we know about the AHS spin-off here.
American Horror Story is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.