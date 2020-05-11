Are you sitting down right now? Because this news nearly knocked us off our feet: There is an American Horror Story spin-off in the works! Ryan Murphy announced the exciting news on social media Monday, revealing the off-shoot will be titled American Horror Stories and will consist of hour-long, self-contained episodes.

In addition to the spin-off news, Murphy shared a screenshot of an AHS cast Zoom call, which included Jessica Lange! It's unknown if Lange's participation in the call indicates that she will be a part of the spin-off or not. Although, Murphy's caption on the image did say that on the call he and the actors "reminisced about the good times," "the spin off we're doing," "when we will start filming the next season of the mothership... and other stuff I cannot print." Perhaps Lange just wanted to wax nostalgic about working with her Horror Story family on the FX anthology's first five seasons, or perhaps she will be involved somehow in either AHS Season 10, the upcoming spin-off, or whatever Murphy cryptically teased at the end.

AHS Season 10: Theme, Cast, Release Date, and More

Also included in the call were Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter, and Cody Fern.

FX has not responded to TV Guide's request for comment at this time.

American Horror Stories sounds like it will tap into the roots of the popular FX series, which began as a straightforward anthology with no plans to have the sprawling connected universe it has now. So the idea of doing self-contained episodes will likely appeal to many original fans of the series, some of whom miss the more focused horror of the earlier seasons.However, unless the plan is to film some of American Horror Stories remotely, viewers will likely have to wait a while until the spin-off hits our screens.

American Horror Story is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.