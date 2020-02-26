Next Up Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Ryan Murphy announced the full cast for American Horror Story Season 10 on Wednesday, including the anticipated return of Evan Peters. Murphy made the announcement via an Instagram video.

Peters joins Sarah Paulson, who was previously announced to return after also sitting out of the last season, 1984. The duo aren't the only returning stars for AHS Season 10. Murphy also revealed that Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will all appear for the mysterious next season.

On top of that, the American Horror Story family is also welcoming a new face: Macaulay Culkin. The actor will make his AHS debut in Season 10, which is expected to premiere on FX this fall. Culkin, who was once one of the biggest child stars in the world, has recent acting credits which largely consist of guest appearances, including in an episode of Hulu's Dollface earlier this year.

As of now, no title or theme for the milestone season has yet been announced. The only hint we have is the somber beach setting that served as the backdrop for the Season 10 cast announcement. So, uh, AHS: Big Little Lies?

American Horror Story is expected to return to FX this fall.