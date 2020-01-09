Our long national nightmare is finally over. Sarah Paulson will officially be back on American Horror Story for Season 10.

"I did ask Ryan [Murphy] if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said 'yes' you could say. So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story," Paulson told Deadline at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. When asked about whether she would continue to star in the FX anthology beyond the 10th season (it was renewed on Thursday through Season 13), Paulson responded, "God willing."

This is great news for American Horror Story fans, but not exactly the most shocking news. After sitting out 1984, the first season she hadn't appeared on, Paulson told TV Guide in October that she didn't plan on making her absence a trend. "I would love to [return for Season 10]," she said. "I need to be a part of it again."

1984 also marked American Horror Story's first season without Evan Peters, but at this time there is no word on whether or not the actor will return to the series. Paulson did share in the fall that she had hopes he would return alongside her for Season 10. "I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again," Paulson said. "If he'll come back, I'm back."

American Horror Story is expected to return this fall on FX. Previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

